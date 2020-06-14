Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $201,223,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,271,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,909,000 after buying an additional 5,189,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after buying an additional 4,875,110 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,367,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,369,000 after buying an additional 2,306,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTI. Cfra cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

