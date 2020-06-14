Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,386,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.90.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.