Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

