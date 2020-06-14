Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $74,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 31.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 54.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $204.49 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.21.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $481,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.