Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

