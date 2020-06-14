Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,006,500 Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,006,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Precision Drilling Corp has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

