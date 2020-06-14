Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,750 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

