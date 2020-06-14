Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,178 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RICK. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

RICK opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $27.79.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

