Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 255,735 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy bought 30,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OII. Citigroup upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

