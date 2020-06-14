Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 31,757 Shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,757 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Radiant Logistics worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,905,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 482,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2,027.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 141,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RLGT stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

