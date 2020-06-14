Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 37,087 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,087 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 33.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 249,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 61,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 85.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 98,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 299,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.75 million, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

