Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $264,000 Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,322,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,484,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 159,989 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,454.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Joseph purchased 103,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 462,396 shares of company stock worth $17,034,381. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

