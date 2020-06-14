Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after acquiring an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,110,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.02. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.