DA Davidson Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.38.

LULU stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $324.76. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

