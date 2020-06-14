Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Envista were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Envista by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Envista by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 682,499 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $5,148,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Envista stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

