Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,432 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,860 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,694,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Expedia Group stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

