FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 50,246 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 439.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $1,289,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.