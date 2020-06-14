FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 in the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

