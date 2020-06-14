Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11,335.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.99. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.