Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 4,775 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,442,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,694,000 after buying an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 560,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,879,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 513,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $107.23 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

