Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,961,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,999,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,816,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,701,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHC. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

