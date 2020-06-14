Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 107,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 54,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,761,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after buying an additional 558,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 329,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 135,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,120.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.