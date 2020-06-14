Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

WM opened at $103.89 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

