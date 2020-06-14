Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $240.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

