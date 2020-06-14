Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 560.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $16,307,210,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $22,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $19,504,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.65.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.62%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

