Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of NetScout Systems worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 77,455 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 207,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTCT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,265.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

