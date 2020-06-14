Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 156.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary G. White purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

