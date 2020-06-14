Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 265.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Epizyme worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81. Epizyme Inc has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,740 shares of company stock worth $72,427. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPZM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

