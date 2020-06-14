Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.8% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

