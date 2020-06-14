Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 104,070 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,070 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after buying an additional 1,028,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $30,932,000. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after buying an additional 437,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 399,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 376,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $161,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.