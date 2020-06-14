Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,255 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Fitbit worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fitbit by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fitbit by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,467,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 581,901 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth about $16,660,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth about $16,169,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fitbit alerts:

In other Fitbit news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,396 shares in the company, valued at $989,643.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 921,186 shares of company stock worth $5,956,850 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.