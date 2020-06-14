Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

