Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $6,142,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 661.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.63 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.