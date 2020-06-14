GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Wedbush lifted their target price on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

GPS opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after buying an additional 844,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GAP by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in GAP during the first quarter worth $35,019,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in GAP by 2,279.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

