GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

GPS stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,934,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

