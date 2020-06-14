Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Generac worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

NYSE GNRC opened at $105.44 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $123.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,686 shares of company stock worth $4,797,014. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

