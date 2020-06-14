Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.01. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.10.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

