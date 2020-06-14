GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Position Cut by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of GlobalSCAPE worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 6.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GlobalSCAPE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSB opened at $10.54 on Friday. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

GlobalSCAPE Profile

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

