Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after buying an additional 1,777,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $64,292,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 911,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,777,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

GWRE opened at $103.65 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10,365.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $135,505.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,639.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,287,279 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.