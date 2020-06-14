Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 782.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

