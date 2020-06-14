Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 154.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 696.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,178,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,256,000 after buying an additional 1,905,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $60,231,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $31,887,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,951,000 after purchasing an additional 529,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,759,000 after purchasing an additional 424,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $2,190,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.