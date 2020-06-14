Insider Selling: KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Sells $33,367.04 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $33,367.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,734 shares in the company, valued at $416,473.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Felise Feingold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Felise Feingold sold 2,054 shares of KVH Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $18,773.56.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 32.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at $122,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

