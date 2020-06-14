Insider Selling: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) VP Sells $61,500.00 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $6.37 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

