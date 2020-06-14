KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Sells $35,480.41 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) COO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $35,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

