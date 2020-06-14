Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,046,000 after purchasing an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Masonite International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

