Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,066 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

In related news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Goodin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

