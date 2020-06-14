MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.