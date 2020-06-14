Mizuho Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OGE. Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

