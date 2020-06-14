Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $63,304,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after purchasing an additional 958,974 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,462,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,225,000 after purchasing an additional 936,946 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,539,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 893,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,826.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

MUR stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

