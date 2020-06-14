NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stake Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NCR by 14,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

